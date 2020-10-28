Loading articles...

2 people hurt after crash on DVP sends car through guard rail into ravine

Last Updated Oct 28, 2020 at 3:11 pm EDT

File image of Toronto Police Service vehicle. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)

Toronto police say two people are hurt after a car crashed through a guard rail and into a ravine off the Don Valley Parkway and Don Mills.

Officers say the crash happened just north of Bayview and the Bloor Street exit around 1 p.m. this afternoon.

Minor injuries were reported to the driver but police say a passenger has since been transported to hospital.

Delays are to be expected in the area for some time as crews repair the guard rail.

