2 people hurt after crash on DVP sends car through guard rail into ravine

Toronto police say two people are hurt after a car crashed through a guard rail and into a ravine off the Don Valley Parkway and Don Mills.

Officers say the crash happened just north of Bayview and the Bloor Street exit around 1 p.m. this afternoon.

Minor injuries were reported to the driver but police say a passenger has since been transported to hospital.

ICYMI: SB DVP approaching Bayview/Bloor – two right lanes blocked with a collision, a heavy backup from Eglinton. #SBDVP pic.twitter.com/ciOk6gmSMc — 680 NEWS Traffic (@680NEWStraffic) October 28, 2020

Delays are to be expected in the area for some time as crews repair the guard rail.