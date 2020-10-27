U.S. records nearly half a million COVID-19 cases in a week

Health officials in the United States are reporting nearly half a million new COVID-19 cases in the past seven days.

The reports come the same day the White House released a report claiming to have “ended the pandemic. The claims are included in the 62-page report from the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

According to the Centre of Disease Control (CDC) there have been more than 5,600 COVID related deaths in the United States in the past week.

The CDC also say there have been over 225,000 COVID related deaths in the U.S. since the pandemic began.

New York City alone accounts for more than 20,000 deaths. Texas, California, Florida and New Jersey all have recorded more than 10,000 deaths.

Illinoid has recently emerged as a new hot spot, reporting over 30,000 new cases in the past week. This had led to new restrictions in the state and in Chicago, it’s largest city.

The United States has recorded 8.6 million total cases since the pandemic began.

Canada reached it’s own grim milestone on Tuesday, officialy surpassing 10,000 COVID-19 related deaths.

RELATED: Canada surpasses 10,000 deaths from COVID-19