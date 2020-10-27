Town of Oakville to extend patio season into the winter

The Town of Oakville has joined a growing list of communities in the GTA extending their temporary patio programs.

Oakville restaurants and bars are allowed to keep outdoor spaces going until the end of the year.

“We heard from our local businesses that there is a need to keep patios open through the winter, and the town quickly made operational and policy changes to extend the patio program in order to support our local eating and drinking establishments,” said Oakville Mayor Rob Burton.

Existing patio permit holders will require an extensive agreement if they want to use their patios beyond next Tuesday.

Town staff approved 93 permits for patios this year, which is a substantial increase from previous years.

“The winter months will bring new complexities but the town is pleased to have found a way to respond to the requests of restaurant owners to extend their season,” says Dorothy St. George, director, Economic Development and Strategic Initiatives.

Information on how to apply for an extension as well as associated requirements, can be found on the 2020 Patio Applications page on oakville.ca or by contacting ServiceOakville at 905-845-6601.