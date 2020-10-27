Toronto police continue search for missing woman last seen 28 years ago

Toronto police is seeking the public’s help in locating a mother that has been missing for the past 28 years.

In a release issued on Tuesday, officers say Gloria Jean Abotossaway, who also goes by Marty, was last seen on Feb. 14, 1992.

She was 27 years old.

Police claim Abotossaway was living in a residence on Shuter Street at the time of her disappearance.

That night, she informed family members she was going to Moss Park with her boyfriend, who is only known to police as ‘Lenny’.

They said they were going to meet a man called ‘Bob Russo’.

“Gloria left behind most of her belongings at her address but she did take her Birth Certificate and status card with her. Her card has been inactive and she has not filed a tax return since 2000,” Connie Osborne of the Missing Persons unit said.

“She was a member of the Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nations, other wise known as Sucker Creek First Nations in Little Current, Manitoulin.”

Officers also say that Abotossaway was known to go missing but would always return within a month.

“On the same night as her disappearance David Marlatt was killed in Gloria’s apartment,” Osborne said in the release.

“Two men were charged and convicted of his death. Officers spoke with Gloria that night and it was determined she was not involved but she went missing shortly after.”

Police say they are actively trying to determine whether or not the woman’s disappearance is related to the homicide.

They’re also urging anyone that may know more about the identities of ‘Lenny’ or ‘Bob Russo’ to contact them.

Abotossaway is described as around 5-foot-2 and 130 lbs., with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Officers have also provided two sketched out artist renditions of what she might look like now.

“Investigators and her family continue to appeal for her safe return. Officers want to stress she is not in any trouble.”

Anyone with information regarding this case is being asked to contact Toronto police or the Missing Person Unit.