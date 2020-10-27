Toronto city council votes to extend outdoor dining program through the winter

Toronto winter patios are one step closer to becoming a reality.

City council approved the extension of sidewalk patios through the winter months on Tuesday.

The extended CafeTO program allows restaurants to occupy sidewalk space along the curbside. City Council is also extending a bylaw through 2021 that will increase the size limit of outdoor patios. They are also removing restrictions that would otherwise prevent patios in the front of buildings.

While city council has given the thumbs up, there are still some questions that need to be answered before they can be officially rolled out.

Provincial orders currently prohibit indoor dining in the city of Toronto and restaurants need flexibility to find expanded outdoor dining spaces that are not only safe, but also meet accessibility requirements.

Mayor John Tory says he would like the city to get out of the way and make the rules as simple as possible for any restaurants that want a patio to be able to have one.

“Winter is coming and we need to support restaurants by allowing winter cafes right now. Sidewalk cafes and expanded private patio space are just a few ways we will support restaurants this winter and into the spring. The effects of COVID-19 have been felt throughout the industry, and I will continue to encourage staff to come up with new and creative ways in which we can continue to support local restaurant operators while recognizing that we must maintain important safety and accessibility requirements.”

Concerns were raised in today’s city council meeting. Some issues surround whether tents will be permitted and where they can be allowed.

The idea of allowing enclosed tents is a real concern for Councillor Shelly Carroll. She says the decisions should be in the hands of health officials and not politicians.