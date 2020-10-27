Loading articles...

Teck Resources reports Q3 profit and revenue down from year ago mark

Last Updated Oct 27, 2020 at 7:58 am EDT

Teck Resources Ltd. reported its third-quarter profit and revenue fell compared with a year ago.

The Vancouver-based mining company says it earned a profit attributable to shareholders of $61 million or 11 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

The result compared with a profit attributable to shareholders of $369 million or 66 cents per diluted share in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $2.29 billion, down from $3.04 billion in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, Teck says it earned 24 cents per diluted share, down from an adjusted profit of 69 cents per diluted share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 27 cents per share, according the financial data firm Refinitiv.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TECK.B, TSX:TECK.A)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:30 AM
#WB401 reopened at The Big Apple
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:06 AM
Good Tuesday morning! Another cool day #Toronto GTA. You’ll need the umbrella for the afternoon. ☔️ (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more