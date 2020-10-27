Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
S&P/TSX composite down in early trading, U.S. stock markets mixed
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 27, 2020 9:46 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 27, 2020 at 9:58 am EDT
Canada’s main stock index edged lower in early trading, weighed down by losses in the financial and mining sectors a day after worries about global COVID-19 infections and U.S. stimulus talks sent stocks tumbling.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 14.21 points at 16,065.34.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 17.76 points at 27,667.62. The S&P 500 index was up 2.34 points at 3,403.31, while the Nasdaq composite was up 30.05 points at 11,388.99.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.87 cents US compared with 75.75 cents US on Monday.
The December crude contract was up 26 cents at US$38.82 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down six cents at US$3.19 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up 20 cents at US$1,905.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was up a penny at US$3.10 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)