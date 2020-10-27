Province overrules three development projects affecting sites in West Don Lands

There is concern at City Hall after the Ford government overruled three development projects — affecting three sites in the West Don Lands.

Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam, who will bring forward an emergency motion to council Tuesday, is calling on the province to work with the City on all development proposals and to ensure there are no more surprise zoning orders issued.

While the orders for these three properties, on Front Street, Mill Street, and Eastern Avenue, don’t appear too different than the City’s applications, none of them mention affordable housing, which is spelled out in the City’s planning recommendations.

RELATED: Toronto’s pilot rapid-built homes to be ready in December

These orders are typically used sparingly.

The Toronto Star reports the previous Liberal government issued just two in the two years prior to the Ford government coming to power.

The Ford government, meantime, has issued 26, not including these latest ones and Premier Doug Ford said he wants his government to issue more of these orders, saying it’ll cut red tape.

One of the developers tells the Toronto Star they remain committed to building a total of 686 affordable units across all sites they are working on.