Arrest made in historical sexual assault in Brampton

Peel Regional Police have arrested a man in relation to a 2014 sexual assault.

On Oct. 22, 33-year-old Ravinder Sidhu, of no fixed address, was located in Calgary, Alberta. Investigators from the Special Victims Unit flew to Calgary and brought Sidhu back to Ontario on charges of assault and sexual assault.

Investigators caught a break in the case in August when DNA identified Sidhu as the suspect. A Canada Wide Arrest Warrant was subsequently issued and a search began.

The incident took place in Brampton on Aug. 13, 2014, just before 8 p.m.

A woman was sexually assaulted in her vehicle in a plaza in the area of Chinguacousy Road and Queen Street West. Police say the woman’s two young children were in the back seat of the car during the incident.

The suspect fled the area after the assault and the victim sustained no physical injuries.

Sidhu appeared in court for a bail hearing on Tuesday.