Man arrested after allegedly assaulting Black elementary student

The Toronto District School Board says it’s concerned after a man allegedly hurled anti-Black racist comments and later physically assaulted a student that attends a school in the Beaches.

The principal of Glen Ames Senior Public School, Kristina Wessenger-Macdonald, sent a letter to parents informing them of a recent incident involving a man that assaulted a young Black student when he was walking home from school on Monday.

In the letter obtained by 680 NEWS, the principal says this is the second incident involving the same suspect.

“You may recall on October 14 we sent out a letter regarding an incident that took place in the community at lunch involving students and an unknown male. Today [Monday], another incident took place involving the same individual but involving a different student,” Macdonald said.

“This time a student was approached by the unknown male who made anti-black racist comments at the student and then physically assaulted him.”

In a release issued by Toronto police, officers say it’s alleged a man approached young people in the morning hours on Oct. 14 in the Williamson Road and Lee Avenue area and made sexual remarks. He left the area before police arrived.

On Monday, officers arrested and later charged 22-year-old Tristan Lopez with assault in connection with the incident off school grounds.

Macdonald informed parents that the man is prohibited to be within 100 metres of school property.

“It goes without saying that this is very upsetting but thankfully the student was not seriously injured,” the letter reads. “…We have arranged to have our social worker come to our school tomorrow [Tuesday] to provide support to students who are understandably upset about what happened today.”

The school is suggesting to parents that students walk with a buddy “to and from school” and to report any suspicious activity or strangers to a staff member.