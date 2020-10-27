Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Judge stops Election Day gun ban near Michigan polling sites
by Ed White, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 27, 2020 5:16 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 27, 2020 at 5:28 pm EDT
DETROIT — A judge on Tuesday blocked a sudden ban on the open display of guns near Michigan polling places on Election Day.
Judge Christopher Murray acted just a few hours after hearing a challenge from gun-rights groups. They said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, had exceeded her authority in banning people from openly carrying guns within 100 feet of polling places.
Critics argued that Benson failed to go through a formal rule-making process as required under state law.
“To be clear: This case is not about the fragile state of mind of 21 voters, and what (Benson) envisions is the appropriate level of wokeness by voters,” said Dean Greenblatt, attorney for the group Michigan Open Carry. “It’s the question of raw abuse and assumption of power not authorized by law.”