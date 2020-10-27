Halton police warning public of extortion scam involving threatening letters

Halton police are warning residents of a new extortion letter scam as officers say they have received several complaints about the same threatening message.

It’s typed on a computer and tells victims that a person in their life has hired the writer to harm them in some way.

Then, the writer will deny the request to harm them in exchange for a payment of Bitcoin from the victim.

Police say the extortion letters can be convincing and arrive by Canada Post.

But make no mistake, this is a scam.

If you’ve been scammed, contact Halton police, who say they’re trying to pinpoint the source of the letters.

Similar threatening letters have been making the rounds across the GTA.