Halton police warning public of extortion scam involving threatening letters

Halton police says the letters appear convincing as they arrive through Canada Post. Gemma Evans

Halton police are warning residents of a new extortion letter scam as officers say they have received several complaints about the same threatening message.

It’s typed on a computer and tells victims that a person in their life has hired the writer to harm them in some way.

Then, the writer will deny the request to harm them in exchange for a payment of Bitcoin from the victim.

Police say the extortion letters can be convincing and arrive by Canada Post.

But make no mistake, this is a scam.

If you’ve been scammed, contact Halton police, who say they’re trying to pinpoint the source of the letters.

Similar threatening letters have been making the rounds across the GTA.

