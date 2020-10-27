Loading articles...

Flurries and frigid temperatures: GTA bracing for coldest air of the season

We're not talking feet of snow but some regions will see brisk, cold air as early as Friday. LinedPhoto

Candy is dandy but freezing temperatures, well, they suck.

It’s possible the weather could help keep trick-or-treating to a minimum with some very cold air on the way for the GTA ahead of Halloween.

Forecasters aren’t expecting measurable snow on Tuesday night, but 680 NEWS meteorologist, Natasha Ramsahai, says wet flurries could mark the first snowfall of the season north of the City.

“We’re going to put an end to the showers this evening but not before we get a couple of wet flurries mixing in, especially out through outer York Region and Muskoka,” Natasha says.

Thursday evening is Toronto’s best bet to see some wet snow mix in with rain, as the northern edge of what will become post-tropical storm Zeta scrapes across the region.

Though it’s certainly felt like southern Ontario has been colder than normal, low temperatures haven’t fallen below freezing in some of the major cities including Toronto and Hamilton.

Sunshine moves in on Friday which also happens to coincide with the coldest air of the season.

Friday’s overnight low, around minus-3, is the coldest temperature since May.

In late Aug., The Farmer’s Almanac released its winter predictions, and though Ontario’s temperatures are expected to be normal, a lot of snow could be on the way.

