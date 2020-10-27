Loading articles...

Greek navy minesweeper, Portuguese cargo ship collide

Last Updated Oct 27, 2020 at 3:44 am EDT

ATHENS, Greece — A Greek navy minesweeper and a Portuguese-flagged cargo ship collided Tuesday outside the country’s main port of Piraeus, leaving two navy crew slightly injured and prompting the evacuation of the military vessel.

It was not immediately clear why the minesweeper and the cargo ship, the Maersk Launceston container vessel, collided. The coast guard said all 27 navy crew members were rescued from the minesweeper, which sustained damage.

The two injured crew members were transported to a hospital, while the rest were transferred to another navy vessel, the coast guard said.

No further information was immediately available.

The Associated Press

