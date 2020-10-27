Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Fredericton shooter Mathew Raymond testifies in his defence at murder trial
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 27, 2020 11:07 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 27, 2020 at 11:14 am EDT
Matthew Vincent Raymond exits a sheriff's van as he arrives at Court of Queen's Bench in Fredericton on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. There was a two-week delay in the court proceedings for Raymond, accused of killing two police officers and two civilians in the New Brunswick capital last year, while the court waited for a report from the psychiatrist treating him after undergoing a 60-day treatment period. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
FREDERICTON — The man on trial for the 2018 Fredericton mass shooting has begun testifying in his own defence.
Matthew Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the Aug. 10, 2018 deaths of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns.
The defence admits Raymond, 50, shot the victims but is trying to prove he should be found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.
This morning the court heard a recording of the police interview with his mother, Shirley Raymond, on the day of the shootings.
She told police that she thought her son was disturbed but never thought it would result in him harming anyone.
She said her son had been spending a lot of time on his computer and she thought he may have been chatting with someone “who was turning his mind.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2020.