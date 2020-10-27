Ford government adds over 700 hospital beds as hotspots deal with full capacity

As the province deals with overcrowded hospitals and a limit on hospital beds, the Ford government announced new measures to help ease these growing concerns.

On Tuesday, the government said it was investing $116.5 million and 760 beds to increase hospital capacity, reduce wait times, and respond to COVID-19 across 32 hospitals in the province.

“Our government made a commitment to end hallway health care, cut hospital wait times, and build a better, more connected health care system that puts patients and their families first,” Premier Doug Ford said on Tuesday.

“We are taking another step today to keep that promise by adding hundreds more hospital beds across the province. This will not only ensure we are ready for any surges in COVID-19 cases, but provide patients with the care they need and deserve close to home.”

The announcement comes as Ontario hospitals, particularly those located in COVID-19 hotspots, report 100 per cent capacity, with some Toronto and Peel health officials suggesting it will only get worse in the coming weeks.

Minister of Health, Christine Elliott, said she and the Ford government are aware of this.

“It’s important for us to make sure hospitals do have additional capacity for our COVID-19 patients,” Elliott said. “That’s why today’s announcement is so important that we’re putting 2,250 new beds into the system to allow those that have the greatest capacity challenge to be able to expand. In addition to creating the bed capacity to help those hospitals, we are amplifying our resources in a number of areas, as well.”

Among the hospitals in need is William Osler Health System, which will be receiving up to 87 total patient beds to help alleviate hospital capacity pressures and reduce wait times.

This includes 41 beds at Osler’s Brampton Civic Hospital and 46 beds at Osler’s Etobicoke General Hospital.

“Today’s announcement is good news for Brampton residents,” Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said.

“Our City Council declared a health care emergency and the 87 new patient beds at the William Osler Health System will help alleviate capacity pressures. I want to thank Premier Ford for responding to our concerns with a positive step in the right direction.”