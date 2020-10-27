Loading articles...

Dodgers beat Rays in Game 6 to capture World Series

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts celebrates after a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning in Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions for the first time in 32 years.

The Dodgers took advantage of a pitching change to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 on Tuesday in Game 6, capturing the best-of-seven set 4-2.

It’s the first title for the Dodgers since 1988, and seventh in franchise history.

Tampa Bay was leading 1-0 until the Dodgers pushed across two runs in the sixth inning after Rays manager Kevin Cash pulled a dominant Blake Snell for a reliever.

More to come

