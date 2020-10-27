Loading articles...

Toronto city council votes to hold byelection to replace Jim Karygiannis

Last Updated Oct 27, 2020 at 11:14 am EDT

Jim Karygiannis

Toronto city council has voted 24-0 in favour of holding a by-election to replace Jim Karygiannis in Ward 22.

Karygiannis was removed from office after losing a lengthy legal battle over election spending.

RELATED: Toronto City Councillor Jim Karygiannis removed from office

Council had the option to appoint someone, but voted unanimously in favour of a by-election.

