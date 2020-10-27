Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
'Chop Suey Nation,' about Chinese restaurants in Canada, wins two major book awards
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 27, 2020 11:09 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 27, 2020 at 11:14 am EDT
TORONTO — A memoir featuring small-town Chinese restaurants and the families who run them in Canada has won two major book awards.
Canadian journalist Ann Hui’s “Chop Suey Nation: The Legion Cafe and Other Stories from Canada’s Chinese Restaurants” took a top prize in this year’s Taste Canada Awards.
The book was the Gold winner in the Culinary Narratives category of the annual awards.
It has also won the Literary/Historical Food Writing category of the International Association of Culinary Professionals’ 2020 Cookbook Awards.
Douglas & McIntyre describes “Chop Suey Nation” as “a travelogue, culinary investigation, family memoir and cultural commentary.”
Hui drove across Canada to write the story, which looks at the importance of Chinese restaurants in Canadian history, including the one run by her parents before she was born.
The Vancouver-born, Toronto-based writer is The Globe and Mail’s national food reporter.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2020.
The Canadian Press
