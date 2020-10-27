Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Canada surpasses 10,000 deaths from COVID-19
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 27, 2020 5:36 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 27, 2020 at 5:43 pm EDT
Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canada has reached another grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic, surpassing 10,000 deaths connected to the novel coronavirus.
Alberta reported another two deaths from COVID-19 today to bring the national tally to 10,001.
Canada crossed the threshold of 5,000 deaths on May 12, a little over two months after the first death was reported.
Quebec has the highest death toll in the country with 6,172 followed by Ontario with 3,103.
COVID-19 case counts slowed across the country through the summer, but have taken a big jump in many areas this fall, with new daily highs regularly being set through Central and Western Canada.
Care homes have been particularly hard hit with seniors at the greatest risk of severe forms of the infection.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admitted today that the COVID-19 pandemic “really sucks” but added that a vaccine is coming.
