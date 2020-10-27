Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Borat's 'Very Nice!' slogan used in Kazakhstan tourism ad videos
by Geoff Rohoman
Posted Oct 27, 2020 9:13 am EDT
FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 23, 2006, file photo, actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives in character as Borat for the film premiere of "Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan," in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Cohen's sequel "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," will be released on Friday, Oct. 23. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
He was once banned and hated.
Now it seems the country of Kazakhstan is embracing Borat — to the point it has adopted an often used saying into new tourism ads.
When the first Borat movie came out in 2006, people in Kazakhstan hated it, and hated him.
The movie was banned, Sasha Baron Cohen, who plays Borat, was threatened because people felt he was making fun of them.
This time around — it’s different — to the point Kazakhstan has released a series of tourism videos with a Borat slogan.
The campaign is “Kazakhstan… Very Nice!”
Videos show the beautiful architecture and nature Kazakhstan has to offer, with people taking it all in, and saying “very nice.”
Borat’s catch phrase is now a motto for the whole country.
WATCH: “Very Nice!” | Kazakh Tourism official new slogan | Borat response
VIDEO
{* loginWidget *}