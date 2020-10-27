Borat's 'Very Nice!' slogan used in Kazakhstan tourism ad videos

He was once banned and hated.

Now it seems the country of Kazakhstan is embracing Borat — to the point it has adopted an often used saying into new tourism ads.

When the first Borat movie came out in 2006, people in Kazakhstan hated it, and hated him.

The movie was banned, Sasha Baron Cohen, who plays Borat, was threatened because people felt he was making fun of them.

This time around — it’s different — to the point Kazakhstan has released a series of tourism videos with a Borat slogan.

The campaign is “Kazakhstan… Very Nice!”

Videos show the beautiful architecture and nature Kazakhstan has to offer, with people taking it all in, and saying “very nice.”

Borat’s catch phrase is now a motto for the whole country.

WATCH: “Very Nice!” | Kazakh Tourism official new slogan | Borat response