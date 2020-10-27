Loading articles...

Borat's 'Very Nice!' slogan used in Kazakhstan tourism ad videos

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 23, 2006, file photo, actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives in character as Borat for the film premiere of "Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan," in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Cohen's sequel "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," will be released on Friday, Oct. 23. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

He was once banned and hated.

Now it seems the country of Kazakhstan is embracing Borat — to the point it has adopted an often used saying into new tourism ads.

When the first Borat movie came out in 2006, people in Kazakhstan hated it, and hated him.

The movie was banned, Sasha Baron Cohen, who plays Borat, was threatened because people felt he was making fun of them.

RELATED: Week in review: Die Hard is back, dog conversations, Trump’s dance moves, Borat sighting

This time around — it’s different — to the point Kazakhstan has released a series of tourism videos with a Borat slogan.

The campaign is “Kazakhstan… Very Nice!”

Videos show the beautiful architecture and nature Kazakhstan has to offer, with people taking it all in, and saying “very nice.”

Borat’s catch phrase is now a motto for the whole country.

WATCH: “Very Nice!” | Kazakh Tourism official new slogan | Borat response

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:30 AM
#WB401 reopened at The Big Apple
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:06 AM
Good Tuesday morning! Another cool day #Toronto GTA. You’ll need the umbrella for the afternoon. ☔️ (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more