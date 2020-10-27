AK-Winners

Loading articles...

Oct 27, 2020

By The Associated Press

Here is a TEST list of winners of races in Alaska.

President

Donald Trump (i), GOP

U.S. Senate

Dan Sullivan (i), GOP

U.S. House – District 1

Don Young (i), GOP

Ballot Measure – 1 – Increase Fuel Production Tax

No,

Ballot Measure – 2-Open Pri Ranked Voting GE

Yes,

Supreme Court – Retain Justice Carney

Yes,

State Senate – District B

Robert Myers, GOP

State Senate – District D

David Wilson (i), GOP

State Senate – District F

Shelley Hughes (i), GOP

State Senate – District H

Bill Wielechowski (i), Dem

State Senate – District J

Tom Begich (i), Dem

State Senate – District L

Natasha von Imhof (i), GOP

State Senate – District M

Joshua Revak (i), GOP

State Senate – District N

Roger Holland, GOP

State Senate – District P

Gary Stevens (i), GOP

State Senate – District R

Bert Stedman (i), GOP

State Senate – District T

Donny Olson (i), Dem

State House – District 1

Bart Lebon (i), GOP

State House – District 2

Steve Thompson (i), GOP

State House – District 3

Glenn Prax (i), GOP

State House – District 4

Grier Hopkins (i), Dem

State House – District 5

Adam Wool (i), Dem

State House – District 6

Julia Hnilicka, Dem

State House – District 7

Christopher Kurka, GOP

State House – District 8

Kevin McCabe, GOP

State House – District 9

George Rauscher (i), GOP

State House – District 10

David Eastman (i), GOP

State House – District 11

DeLena Johnson (i), GOP

State House – District 12

Cathy Tilton (i), GOP

State House – District 13

Ken McCarty, GOP

State House – District 14

Kelly Merrick (i), GOP

State House – District 15

David Nelson, GOP

State House – District 16

Ivy Spohnholz (i), Dem

State House – District 17

Andy Josephson (i), Dem

State House – District 18

Harriet Drummond (i), Dem

State House – District 19

Geran Tarr (i), Dem

State House – District 20

Zack Fields (i), Dem

State House – District 21

Matt Claman (i), Dem

State House – District 22

Sara Rasmussen (i), GOP

State House – District 23

Chris Tuck (i), Dem

State House – District 24

Sue Levi, Dem

State House – District 25

Mel Gillis (i), GOP

State House – District 26

Laddie Shaw (i), GOP

State House – District 27

Lance Pruitt (i), GOP

State House – District 28

Suzanne LaFrance, Dem

State House – District 29

Benjamin Carpenter (i), GOP

State House – District 30

Ronald Gillham, GOP

State House – District 31

Sarah Vance (i), GOP

State House – District 32

Louise Stutes (i), GOP

State House – District 33

Sara Hannan (i), Dem

State House – District 34

Andrea Story (i), Dem

State House – District 35

Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins (i), Dem

State House – District 36

Leslie Becker, GOP

State House – District 37

Bryce Edgmon (i), Udl

State House – District 38

Tiffany Zulkosky (i), Dem

State House – District 39

Neal Foster (i), Dem

State House – District 40

Elizabeth Ferguson, Dem

