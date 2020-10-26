Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Toronto man facing additional voyeurism charge after allegedly recording women on TTC
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Oct 26, 2020 5:07 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 26, 2020 at 5:11 pm EDT
In Oct., Johnson, 40, was arrested and charged on multiple counts of possessing and accessing child pornography. TPS
Toronto police say a man is facing additional charges after he allegedly used a device to record women who were in TTC facilities as well as passengers on TTC vehicles.
Officers say it’s the same man that was arrested and charged in early Oct. on multiple accounts of possessing and accessing child pornography.
An investigation led by members of the Child Exploitation Section, officers executed a search warrant in the Greenwood Avenue and Gerrard Street East area which later revealed that between July and Aug. of this year, 40-year-old Bryan Johnson surreptitiously recorded women and passengers when they were using the TTC.
On Monday, police said Johnson faces an additional charge of voyeurism as a result of the investigation.