Toronto man facing additional voyeurism charge after allegedly recording women on TTC

Last Updated Oct 26, 2020 at 5:11 pm EDT

In Oct., Johnson, 40, was arrested and charged on multiple counts of possessing and accessing child pornography. TPS

Toronto police say a man is facing additional charges after he allegedly used a device to record women who were in TTC facilities as well as passengers on TTC vehicles.

Officers say it’s the same man that was arrested and charged in early Oct. on multiple accounts of possessing and accessing child pornography.

An investigation led by members of the Child Exploitation Section, officers executed a search warrant in the Greenwood Avenue and Gerrard Street East area which later revealed that between July and Aug. of this year, 40-year-old Bryan Johnson surreptitiously recorded women and passengers when they were using the TTC.

On Monday, police said Johnson faces an additional charge of voyeurism as a result of the investigation.

He is set to appear in court on Friday.

