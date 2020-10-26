Loading articles...

Toronto company's new app aims to help U.S. voters assess polling station conditions

Last Updated Oct 26, 2020 at 11:58 am EDT

A voter stands on a social distance marker outside the Washington County Election Center in Hagerstown, Md., Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, for the first day of in-person early voting. (Colleen McGrath/The Herald-Mail via AP)

WASHINGTON, Wash. — As voter turnout in the U.S. stalks new records, a Toronto entrepreneur is hoping his new app will help ease the anxiety that comes with casting a ballot in 2020. 

Users of the app, called Glimpse Social, look on a U.S. map for the polling station they hope to visit, then drop a “pin” to indicate they’re looking for information. 

Other users who are already at the location can then upload short videos to answer queries about the length of the lineup or whether people are wearing face masks. 

Glimpse Social founder Jonathan Baldock says the more people who use the app, the better it works. 

Baldock says for the next 12 months, any profits beyond development and deployment costs will be donated to COVID-19 relief and racial-justice causes. 

More than 60.5 million ballots have already been cast in advance of the Nov. 3 election, according to the Florida-based U.S. Elections Project — 20 million of them in person. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2020.

James McCarten, The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 app. the 400 collectors. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:49 AM
Good Monday morning! Definitely need to dress in extra layers this morning. Your full #Toronto GTA forecast is on 6…
Latest Weather
Read more