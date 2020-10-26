Loading articles...

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada

Last Updated Oct 26, 2020 at 10:58 am EDT

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

10:45 a.m.

A coalition of about 200 Quebec gym, yoga, dance studio and martial arts business owners say they intend to reopen their doors on Thursday in defiance of provincial health restrictions.

The businesses are calling on Quebec Premier Francois Legault to lift COVID-19 restrictions that were imposed on fitness facilities Oct. 8.

In a statement, they say their facilities were not the source of COVID-19 outbreaks and they contribute to the overall physical and mental health of the population.

They say the lockdown measures will force them out of business after they’ve made significant investments to comply with health rules. 

They plan to reopen across the province, but will back down if health authorities are able to demonstrate by Thursday that their operations are sources of outbreaks.

____

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2020. 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
ALL CLEAR on the #EB401 approaching Leslie.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:49 AM
Good Monday morning! Definitely need to dress in extra layers this morning. Your full #Toronto GTA forecast is on 6…
Latest Weather
Read more