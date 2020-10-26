Loading articles...

The latest developments as the Saskatchewan election results come in

Last Updated Oct 26, 2020 at 10:14 pm EDT

SASKATOON — The latest developments in the Saskatchewan election. All times CT:

8:00 p.m.

The polls have closed and the votes are being counted in the Saskatchewan election.

The campaign was a two-party race between the incumbent Saskatchewan Party and the NDP. 

The Saskatchewan Party is seeking its fourth consecutive majority government, this time under leader Scott Moe.

The NDP and its leader, Ryan Meili, are looking to improve on the 13 seats they held when the 61-seat legislature was dissolved at the start of the campaign.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2020.

The Canadian Press

