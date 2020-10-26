TDSB taking $42 million hit due to no-show students

Thousands of Toronto District School Board students are unaccounted for and the board’s budget is taking a hit.

School boards are funded per pupil, and the TDSB finance committee was told last week that it’ll be about $42-million short in provincial funding this school year.

RELATED: TDSB not accepting more students for virtual high school due to high demand

TDSB Chair Alexander Brown tells the CBC about 5,500 students who had been expected back this fall are unaccounted for — this includes about 800 high school students and about 4,700 elementary kids.

The board has appealed to the province to allow it to keep the $42 million per-pupil as it works to track down the parents of the no-shows.