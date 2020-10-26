Loading articles...

TDSB taking $42 million hit due to no-show students

Last Updated Oct 26, 2020 at 6:07 am EDT

The Toronto District School Board building is seen in a photo posted on June 23, 2017. HANDOUT/Twitter

Thousands of Toronto District School Board students are unaccounted for and the board’s budget is taking a hit.

School boards are funded per pupil, and the TDSB finance committee was told last week that it’ll be about $42-million short in provincial funding this school year.

TDSB Chair Alexander Brown tells the CBC about 5,500 students who had been expected back this fall are unaccounted for — this includes about 800 high school students and about 4,700 elementary kids.

The board has appealed to the province to allow it to keep the $42 million per-pupil as it works to track down the parents of the no-shows.

