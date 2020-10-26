Loading articles...

Watch: Suspect wanted for leaving fire-starting devices outside Oshawa stores

Last Updated Oct 26, 2020 at 10:38 pm EDT

Police are looking for a suspect after two incendiary devices were located outside separate Oshawa storefronts.

Investigators are looking for a white male suspect. He wore black clothing at both incidents. The first incident he wore white shoes and in the second he wore black shoes with white around the outer sole.

The first incident happened on Oct. 1 after 8 a.m. near Taunton and Wilson roads.

Police were called to Taunton Convenience Store after someone attempted to move one of the devices and it ignited into flames.

Surveillance footage shows a suspect wearing a mask approach the storefront and attach an object to the front of the building before running away from the area.

The same camera shows someone walk up to the store and attempt to remove the device before it begins to billow smoke and eventually catch on fire.

The person backed away from storefront once the device began smoking. No injuries were reported.

Police say there were three prior incidents targeting the same store that wasn’t reported to police.

The second incident occurred just after 8 a.m. on Oct. 24. when police were called to Pantry Convenience on Park Road North.

This time a device located on the storefront was investigated by the Explosive Disposal Unit and it was safely detonated.

A surveillance camera once again caught the suspect fleeing the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

 

 

 

||
