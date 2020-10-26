Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Conservative MPP faces backlash after posting group photos indoors
by Tina Yazdani
Posted Oct 26, 2020 10:45 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 26, 2020 at 10:47 am EDT
Progressive Conservative MPP for Niagara West-Glanbrook, 19-year-old Sam Oosterhoff during question period at Queen's Park, February 21, 2017. GETTY IMAGES/TORONTOS STAR/Andrew Francis
Conservative Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff is facing backlash after posting photos to his Facebook page Sunday night, in a group of more than 30 people.
In the photos, that have since been deleted from his page, no one is wearing masks and there is no physical distancing.
MPP @samoosterhoff is facing backlash after posting photos to his Facebook page yesterday, in a group of 30+ people, no physical distancing & no masks. He posted an explanation in the comments (screenshot attached). Ontario Hospital Association CEO is calling for his resignation. pic.twitter.com/ecAhrJVqyN
In a reply to one of the comments on the photos, Oosterhoff posted an explanation, writing “Ontario has a monitored gathering limit of 50 in staffed locations .. This was an event at a staffed banquet hall, with under 50 people, including 5 tables limited to ten people at each.”
The president of the Ontario Hospital Association is calling for his resignation.
“How many health care workers gathered this weekend for a party with 40 other people indoors?” Anthony Dale posted on Twitter.
CityNews reached out to Oosterhoff’s office for further statement but has yet to hear back.