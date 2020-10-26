Conservative MPP faces backlash after posting group photos indoors

Conservative Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff is facing backlash after posting photos to his Facebook page Sunday night, in a group of more than 30 people.

In the photos, that have since been deleted from his page, no one is wearing masks and there is no physical distancing.

MPP @samoosterhoff is facing backlash after posting photos to his Facebook page yesterday, in a group of 30+ people, no physical distancing & no masks. He posted an explanation in the comments (screenshot attached). Ontario Hospital Association CEO is calling for his resignation. pic.twitter.com/ecAhrJVqyN — Tina Yazdani (@TinaYazdani) October 26, 2020

In a reply to one of the comments on the photos, Oosterhoff posted an explanation, writing “Ontario has a monitored gathering limit of 50 in staffed locations .. This was an event at a staffed banquet hall, with under 50 people, including 5 tables limited to ten people at each.”

The president of the Ontario Hospital Association is calling for his resignation.

“How many health care workers gathered this weekend for a party with 40 other people indoors?” Anthony Dale posted on Twitter.

CityNews reached out to Oosterhoff’s office for further statement but has yet to hear back.