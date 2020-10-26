Loading articles...

Conservative MPP faces backlash after posting group photos indoors

Last Updated Oct 26, 2020 at 10:47 am EDT

Progressive Conservative MPP for Niagara West-Glanbrook, 19-year-old Sam Oosterhoff during question period at Queen's Park, February 21, 2017. GETTY IMAGES/TORONTOS STAR/Andrew Francis

Conservative Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff is facing backlash after posting photos to his Facebook page Sunday night, in a group of more than 30 people.

In the photos, that have since been deleted from his page, no one is wearing masks and there is no physical distancing.

In a reply to one of the comments on the photos, Oosterhoff posted an explanation, writing “Ontario has a monitored gathering limit of 50 in staffed locations .. This was an event at a staffed banquet hall, with under 50 people, including 5 tables limited to ten people at each.”

The president of the Ontario Hospital Association is calling for his resignation.

“How many health care workers gathered this weekend for a party with 40 other people indoors?” Anthony Dale posted on Twitter.

CityNews reached out to Oosterhoff’s office for further statement but has yet to hear back.

