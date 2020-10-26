QuickSketch: A look at Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe

REGINA — A look at Scott Moe, leader of the Saskatchewan Party:

Born: July 31, 1973, in Prince Albert, Sask.

Early years: Raised as the oldest in a family of five on a grain farm near Shellbrook, Sask. His mother was a teacher and his father farmed and owned school buses. Moe played sports growing up, including competitive hockey.

Education: Graduated from the University of Saskatchewan in 1997 with a bachelor of science in agriculture.

Before politics: Sold farm equipment, was in the service station business and co-owned a pharmacy in Shellbrook with his wife.

Political record: Was first elected as the Saskatchewan Party member for Rosthern-Shellbrook in 2011, then again in 2016. In 2018, moved into the premier’s office after winning the leadership contest to replace retiring premier Brad Wall. Well-known for sparring with federal government over carbon pricing and provincial autonomy.

Family: Married to his high school sweetheart, Krista. They have two adult children, Carter and Taryn.

Quote: “You dig deep as to why and you also dig deep as to how can I use this — in my case, a personal tragedy — to make a difference as you move forward,” Moe in 2019 about killing a woman in a car crash in 1997.

