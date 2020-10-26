Loading articles...

Questlove's quest: To find woman who bought him a turntable

Last Updated Oct 26, 2020 at 5:14 pm EDT

PORTLAND, Maine — Ahmir Thompson, founder of The Roots and drummer for the “Tonight Show” band, wants to find the kind stranger who bought him a turntable and several records at the tender age of 5.

Thompson — better known as Questlove — posted on social media that he was travelling with his parents, who made their living playing gigs, when he made friends with “Ellie” in 1976 in Portland, Maine.

“Being the irresistible cat that I was, I talked an older woman named Ellie into buying me a stereo and a record collection,” Questlove posted on Facebook and Instagram.

Ellie wrote the youngster’s order on a napkin: “Bad Blood” by Neil Sedaka, “Dance With Me” by Rufus, and the Jackson 5.

“I knew talking to strangers was a no-no, but my instincts paid off,” he wrote.

His parents were upset that he’d been chatting up a stranger when Ellie returned the next day bearing gifts. But he says his new friend told his parents “please don’t have him get in trouble on my behalf!! He’s so cute of course I wanted to start his record collection!!!”

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Collision EB 401 at the collector ramp to the 400, mostly on the right shoulder. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:34 PM
Good thing sweatpants are trendy right now, so you can look fashionable for the cool start Tuesday morning
Latest Weather
Read more