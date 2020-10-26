Patrick Mahomes wants the Raptors to play in Kansas City

We had the Buffalo Blue Jays for a year. How does the Kansas City Raptors sound? The 2020 Super Bowl MVP seems to think it’s a good idea.

Much like the Blue Jays, the Raptors may be forced to hunt for a new temporary home south of the border ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season.

In response to reports that Louisville, Ky was being considered as an option. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted his approval of the team coming to play in Kansas City.

Bring them to KC! ???????? https://t.co/di5r6bIAh7 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 26, 2020

Yahoo Sports insider Vincent Goodwill reported last week that the Raptors were looking at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville as a potential home for the upcoming season. But Rick Bozich of the local Fox-affiliated TV station WDRB reported shortly after that talks had fallen through in part because of the team’s reluctance to play in Kentucky because of the death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by Louisville police officers in March.

The COVID-19 pandemic has already forced other Toronto pro sports teams to find temporary homes this year. The Toronto Blue Jays played a majority of their home games this season out of Buffalo, N.Y., while Toronto FC is finishing the season and playoffs from West Hartford, Conn. With the NBA reportedly targeting a late-December restart to the next season and the U.S. seeing a rise in positive coronavirus cases, the Raptors will likely need to do the same.

If the Raptors do end up in Kansas City, the T-Mobile Arena would be their likely home. The nearly 19,000-seat arena opened in 2007 and has been part of pitches by the city for expansion of NBA and NHL teams in the past.