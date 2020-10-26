Ontario reporting drop in COVID-19 cases day after new record high

Ontario is reporting 851 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

This comes after the province hit a new record-high of daily cases with 1,042 on Sunday, defeating another all time high for the province on Saturday with 978.

281 new cases are in Toronto, 215 in Peel, 90 in York Region and 76 in Ottawa.

There are 679 more resolved cases.

Nearly 28,700 tests have been completed.

More to come.