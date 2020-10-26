N.B. company says its rapid-test technology for sewage can help detect COVID-19 early

FREDERICTON — A Fredericton-based company has filed a patent for a technology it says can help provide rapid, early detection of COVID-19 in a community by testing its sewage.

LuminUltra and researchers at Dalhousie University say their system for rapid, on-site wastewater testing is portable and less costly than traditional laboratory testing.

CEO Pat Whalen said in a recent interview his company’s detection tool can make COVID-19 testing accessible to communities with limited or no access to testing facilities.

Whalen says his company’s 4.5-kilogram device can produce on-site results within 90 minutes to two hours.

Lab testing of wastewater has been conducted in several countries as a way to detect early signs of COVID-19 flare-ups in communities.

The Netherlands and France used such testing in the early days of the pandemic, and according to non-peer reviewed studies, both countries were able to detect traces of the virus in wastewater before widespread outbreaks were confirmed.

