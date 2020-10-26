Man wanted for leaving fire-starting devices at adult stores in Oshawa

Durham police are trying to identify a suspect after fire-starting devices were left outside two separate stores selling “adult-related material” in Oshawa.

Police say one incident occurred on Oct. 1 at the Taunton Convenience store on Taunton Road East. They were called to the store around 8:20 a.m. after an incendiary device — used to start fires — was found.

When a store employee tried to move the item, it burst into flames, but they were not injured. Police have released surveillance video of this incident.

Police say there were three other “minor incidents” targeting this store that were not reported to police. They say the suspect was wearing a mask during those incidents.

The second incident occurred on Saturday around 8:15 a.m. at the Pantry Convenience on Park Road North.

A suspicious item was found at the store which was investigated and detonated by the Explosives Disposal Unit. The item was also confirmed to be an incendiary device.

The suspect was seen fleeing on foot on security camera video.

Police believe the same suspect is responsible for both incidents. He is described as a white male who wore all black clothing during both cases. In the first instance, he wore black shoes with white around the outer sole and in the second he wore white shoes.

A photo of the suspect has also been released (see above).