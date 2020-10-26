Loading articles...

Man wanted for leaving fire-starting devices at adult stores in Oshawa

Last Updated Oct 26, 2020 at 3:39 pm EDT

Durham police are looking for a suspect in connection with suspicious packages being left outside two separate Oshawa businesses. HANDOUT/Durham Regional Police Service.

Durham police are trying to identify a suspect after fire-starting devices were left outside two separate stores selling “adult-related material” in Oshawa.

Police say one incident occurred on Oct. 1 at the Taunton Convenience store on Taunton Road East. They were called to the store around 8:20 a.m. after an incendiary device — used to start fires — was found.

When a store employee tried to move the item, it burst into flames, but they were not injured. Police have released surveillance video of this incident.

Police say there were three other “minor incidents” targeting this store that were not reported to police. They say the suspect was wearing a mask during those incidents.

The second incident occurred on Saturday around 8:15 a.m. at the Pantry Convenience on Park Road North.

A suspicious item was found at the store which was investigated and detonated by the Explosives Disposal Unit. The item was also confirmed to be an incendiary device.

The suspect was seen fleeing on foot on security camera video.

Police believe the same suspect is responsible for both incidents. He is described as a white male who wore all black clothing during both cases. In the first instance, he wore black shoes with white around the outer sole and in the second he wore white shoes.

A photo of the suspect has also been released (see above).

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEARED: WB 401 at Warden express. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 15 minutes ago
Good thing sweatpants are trendy right now, so you can look fashionable for the cool start Tuesday morning
Latest Weather
Read more