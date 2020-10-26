Loading articles...

High court won’t extend Wisconsin's absentee ballot deadline

Last Updated Oct 26, 2020 at 7:44 pm EDT

Madison, Wis. residents Theola Carter, left, and Carrie Braxton fill out their ballots on the first day of the state's in-person absentee voting window for the Nov. 3 election outside the city's City-County Building Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is siding with Republicans to prevent Wisconsin from counting mailed ballots that are received after Election Day.

The justices on Monday refused to reinstate a lower court order that called for mailed ballots to be counted if they are received up to six days after the Nov. 3 election. A federal appeals court had already put that order on hold.

Democrats argued that the flood of absentee ballots and other challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic makes it necessary to extend the period in which ballots can be counted. Wisconsin is one of the nation’s hot spots for COVID-19, with hospitals treating a record high number of patients with the disease.

Republicans opposed the extension, saying that voters have plenty of opportunities to cast their ballots by the close of polls on Election Day and that the rules should not be changed so close to the election.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
Problems CLEARED: EB Hwy 9 at the 400.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:34 PM
Good thing sweatpants are trendy right now, so you can look fashionable for the cool start Tuesday morning
Latest Weather
Read more