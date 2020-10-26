Loading articles...

GOP US Senate candidate Jason Lewis rushed into surgery

Last Updated Oct 26, 2020 at 12:28 pm EDT

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis has been rushed into emergency surgery for a severe internal hernia.

The Lewis campaign said in a statement Monday that the condition is life-threatening if not treated quickly.

Campaign manager Tom Szymanski said in the statement that Lewis experienced severe abdominal pain early Monday morning and was taken to an emergency room. He said Lewis, prior to going into surgery, was in good spirits, optimistic and speculating about when he could resume campaigning.

The Associated Press

