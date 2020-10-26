Ford government to table next budget on Nov. 5

With a focus on protecting the people of Ontario amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ford government announced it will release its 2020 budget on Nov. 5.

Premier Doug Ford says it will provide much-needed support to families, workers, and employers.

“To start us down the road to recovery, we need a healthy workforce. That’s why we have put the health and safety of every Ontarian first during this pandemic,” Ford said at Monday’s COVID-19 briefing.

“Getting people back to work, creating more jobs and attracting investment are also important priorities for our government. The upcoming Budget will strike a balance that will focus on continuing to protect everyone’s health and safety, while creating the right conditions for our economic recovery.”

The province delayed its budget, which was originally scheduled for release in March, because of the pandemic and instead unveiled a COVID-19-focused fiscal update.

Finance Minister Rod Phillips says the spending package will focus on pandemic-response measures.

Phillips says the budget will be a three-year action plan that lays out three scenarios in its financial outlook.

“We will get back on the traditional budget calendar with another multi-year budget update at the end of March 2021,” Phillips said.

“By putting forward a multi-year plan next week, Ontario will, once again, be one of the leaders among Canadian governments. As any family or small business owner understands, having a financial plan is important, especially when things are uncertain.”

Premier Ford said again today that he does not believe in tax increases. — Richard Southern (@richard680news) October 26, 2020

Phillips said in August that due to billions more in spending required by the ongoing pandemic, that number is set to reach $38.5 billion.

“Ontario’s 2020 budget will look confidently to the future but will not presume that all of us have the answers,” Phillips added.

Ford says the new budget will build on Ontario’s Action Plan, which was updated this summer to make available a projected $30 billion in response to the global pandemic.

Ontario reported over 800 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including six new deaths.