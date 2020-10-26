CP NewsAlert: Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe retains seat

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe has held onto his seat of Rosthern-Shellbrook in the provincial election.

Moe, who is 47, was first elected to the rural constituency in the 2011 vote and won again in 2016.

In 2018, he became premier after winning a leadership vote that was held when former premier Brad Wall retired.

Moe held a number of positions in Wall’s cabinet, including as environment and advanced education minister.

He campaigned on the question of which party voters trusted to help the province’s economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian Press