Canadian Press NewsAlert: B.C. brings in new restrictions as COVID cases rise

Last Updated Oct 26, 2020 at 6:44 pm EDT

VICTORIA — British Columbia’s medical health officer is implementing new COVID-19 restrictions as infections rise. 

Dr. Bonnie Henry says gatherings are now limited to those in an immediate household, plus their safe six — although in some homes even six guests may be too many. 

She says enforcement will be stepped up for those who may disregard the latest order. 

B.C. has had 817 cases over three days for a total of 13, 317 cases.

Henry says it is now also the “expectation” that people wear face coverings in public spaces, though it is not an order. 

She is asking businesses to review their COVID safety plans with this new mask expectation in mind.

More coming …

The Canadian Press

