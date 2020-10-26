Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Meet the new leader of Canada’s Green Party
by the big story
Posted Oct 26, 2020 5:10 am EDT
New Green party leader Annamie Paul celebrates after speaking at the leadership announcement in Ottawa, Saturday October 3, 2020. Paul succeeds Elizabeth May, who stepped down last fall after leading the party for 13 years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
In today’s Big Story podcast, Annamie Paul made history earlier this month when she became the first Black woman to lead a Canadian party when she became the successor to Elizabeth May. Now that the party is hers though, where is she going to take it? How can she bring the Green Party’s branding beyond “the environment”? How will her party hold the Liberals to account without forcing an election Canada doesn’t need? And how does she hope to snap Canadian voters out of their Liberal-versus-Conservative approach?
GUEST: Annamie Paul, leader of the Green Party of Canada
You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on
Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify
You can also find it at
thebigstorypodcast.ca.
