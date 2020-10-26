Loading articles...

Airstrike in northwestern Syria kills over 50 rebel fighters

Last Updated Oct 26, 2020 at 6:58 am EDT

BEIRUT — A Syrian opposition spokesman and a war monitor say an airstrike on a training camp in the last rebel enclave in northwestern Syria has killed over 50 fighters.

Youssef Hammoud, a spokesman for the Turkey-backed Syrian opposition groups, said the airstrike Monday is believed to have been carried out by Russia. Hammoud said it targeted a training camp in Idlib province run by Failaq al-Sham, one of the largest rebel groups in the Turkey-backed opposition.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the war in Syria, said the strike killed 56 fighters and wounded nearly 50. Rescue missions are still underway, the Observatory said.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
ALL CLEAR #WB401 west of Warden.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:49 AM
Good Monday morning! Definitely need to dress in extra layers this morning. Your full #Toronto GTA forecast is on 6…
Latest Weather
Read more