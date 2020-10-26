Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
13-year-old boy missing from Holland Landing, considered vulnerable
by News Staff
Posted Oct 26, 2020 8:59 pm EDT
A photo of Deklan Fitzgerald, missing from Holland Landing. (York Regional Police)
York Regional Police are looking for a 13-year-old boy from Holland Landing.
Police say that Deklan Fitzgerald is missing and considered vulnerable
He was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon and was wearing a grey Champion hat with a large white “C”, a blue Tommy Hilfiger sweater and black pants.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.
