13-year-old boy missing from Holland Landing, considered vulnerable

A photo of Deklan Fitzgerald, missing from Holland Landing. (York Regional Police)

York Regional Police are looking for a 13-year-old boy from Holland Landing.

Police say that Deklan Fitzgerald is missing and considered vulnerable

He was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon and was wearing a grey Champion hat with a large white “C”, a blue Tommy Hilfiger sweater and black pants.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

