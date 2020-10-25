Voters prepare to cast ballots in two Toronto byelections Monday

Residents in two Toronto ridings will head to the polls on Monday in a byelection.

Nine candidates are running in the riding of Toronto-Centre to fill the seat vacated by Bill Morneau following his sudden resignation as finance minister and MP in August. Newly elected Green Pary leader Annamie Paul is among the notable party candidates along with former broadcaster Marci Ien, who is running for the incumbent Liberals, Benjamin Gauri Sharma for the Conservatives, Brian Chang for the NDP and Balijit Bawa for the Peoples Party of Canada.

Shortly after winning the Green Party nomination, Paul called on the Prime Minister to suspend the byelections due to the rising cases of coronavirus which had particularly affected a high number of low-income and racialized neighbourhoods in the Toronto-Centre riding.

Over in York-Centre, there are six candidates vying to replace Michael Levitt including Peoples Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier. Ya’ara Saks is the Liberal nominee while Julius Tiangson is running for the Conservatives, Andrea Vásquez Jiménez for the NDP and Sasha Zavarella is the Green Party candidate.

Polls will open at 8:30 a.m. and close at 8:30 p.m.

If you are a registered voter, you need to bring government identification and your voter information card to the polling station.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Elections Canada has implemented a number of safety measures to make voters feel safe as they cast their ballots. Masks are required at the polling station, hand sanitizer is available and social distancing will be enforced. The federal agency also said only one poll worker will be allowed per desk and voters are also allowed to bring their own pencil to mark their ballot.