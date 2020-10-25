Loading articles...

2 injured after vehicle crashes into North York storefront, police say

Last Updated Oct 25, 2020 at 7:42 pm EDT

Toronto police investigate after two people were injured when a vehicle crashed into a storefront on Oct. 25, 2020. (DANIEL BERRY/CITYNEWS)

Two people have been taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a North York storefront and struck a person inside, police say.

Police said they were called at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday to a shopping plaza in the Bathurst Street and Cedarcroft Road area for a report of a collision.

Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle that had crashed into the front of a grocery store.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported a male driver to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A second man, who appears to have been struck by the vehicle while inside the store, was also transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

Photos and video from the scene show a vehicle partially inside the front entrance of the store. The building’s front door and some glass windows appear to have been severely damaged.

Toronto police’s traffic services unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

Toronto police investigate after two people were injured when a vehicle crashed into a storefront on Oct. 25, 2020.

 

 

