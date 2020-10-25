Loading articles...

Upset in Seychelles presidential election as incumbent loses

Last Updated Oct 25, 2020 at 4:58 am EDT

NAIROBI, Kenya — The Seychelles presidential election has seen an upset, with the electoral commission on Sunday declaring longtime contender Wavel Ramkalawan the winner over incumbent Danny Faure.

Opposition leader Ramkalawan, a priest who turned from that work to devote himself to politics, received 54% of the vote in the Indian Ocean island nation while Faure received 43%, the commission chair Danny Lucas said, calling the race “hotly contested.”

There was no immediate comment by the winner or Faure.

The voting turnout was roughly 75% in the country of just under 100,000 people.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 22 minutes ago
CLEAR! All lanes reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:21 PM
A few clouds tonight with a low near zero #Toronto. Waking up tomorrow to a morning low of 1 degree. It will be a…
Latest Weather
Read more