Pope names 13 new cardinals, includes WDC Archbishop Gregory

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has named 13 new cardinals, including Washington D.C. Archbishop Wilton Gregory, who would become the first Black U.S. prelate to earn the coveted red cap.

In a surprise announcement from his studio window Sunday to faithful standing below in St. Peter’s Square, Francis said the churchmen would be elevated to a cardinal’s rank in a ceremony on Nov. 28.

Other new cardinals include an Italian who is the long-time papal preacher at the Vatican and a churchman from Kigali, Rwanda.

The Associated Press