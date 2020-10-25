Loading articles...

Ontario player wins Saturday's $14.2 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Oct 25, 2020 at 5:14 am EDT

A ticket holder in Ontario won Saturday night’s $14.2 million Lotto 649 jackpot.

The draw’s guaranteed $1 million prize also went to a lottery player in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Oct. 28 will be approximately $5 million.

The Canadian Press

