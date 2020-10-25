Man shot near Danforth Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot near Danforth Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Police tweeted at around 6 p.m. that they had called to the area for reports of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Toronto Paramedic Services transported the man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators said they have three suspects in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.