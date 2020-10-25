Loading articles...

Man shot near Danforth Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue

Last Updated Oct 25, 2020 at 6:05 pm EDT

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot near Danforth Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Police tweeted at around 6 p.m. that they had called to the area for reports of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Toronto Paramedic Services transported the man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators said they have three suspects in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

