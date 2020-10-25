Canadian provinces hardest hit by COVID-19 reach sobering milestones

The Canadian provinces hardest hit by COVID-19 released sobering numbers today, with Quebec reaching the 100,000 case mark and Ontario registering over 1,000 cases for the first time.

Ontario recorded 1,042 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, breaking the previous day’s single-day peak of 978 new infections.

The province is also reporting seven new deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

In Quebec, health officials registered 879 new cases today, bringing its total to 100,114 infections since the pandemic began.

The province says 11 additional deaths were recorded, for a total of 6,143.

Both Ontario and Quebec have reimposed restrictions over the past several weeks to try to contain the spread of the virus during the second wave of the pandemic.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube says the province’s case numbers are stable but high, and he urged Quebecers to make an effort to reduce those figures.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2020.

The Canadian Press